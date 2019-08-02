Oscar Meyer releasing hot dog-infused ice cream sandwich

MADISON, Wis. – Oscar Meyer has released a new product in response to French’s mustard ice cream.

French’s announced Wednesday that the company was releasing the ice cream flavor for a limited-run in New York City and Los Angeles to celebrate National Mustard Day this upcoming Saturday.

Now, Oscar Meyer is responding with their own sweet-and-savory treat, the Ice Dog Sandwich.

This release comes just in time for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, which is Friday, August 2nd.

The Ice Dog Sandwich includes hot dog sweet cream, spicy Dijon Gelato, is infused real bits of candied Oscar Mayer hot dogs and is served on a cookie bun.

The company partnered with NYC’s imaginative hand-made ice cream company, il laboratorio del gelato, to help translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form.

During the week of August 12th the iconic Wienermobile will be outfitted as an ice cream truck and passing out samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich in NYC’s Manhattan area.

Those who won’t be in Manhattan during the week of August 12th but are interested in getting their hands on the sandwich are encouraged to DM Oscar Meyer on Twitter to find out how they can get this special treat.