“Alternative to College” Could Be For You

Student loan debt has topped 1.5 trillion dollars in recent years, making it the largest type of consumer debt outstanding other than mortgages.

if you’re thinking about going back to school that charges for tuition, these two men behind the business, alternatives to college, have a directory to help send you on the right path.

"The minimum wage hasn't gone up in two decades and they're fighting over $15 minimum wage. And if you choose to go to a school that charges for tuition, the odds are that after all of the scholarship and grants that you may qualify for, you're going into debt," said Barry Layne, Alternatives to College.

The company offers over 200 alternatives.

"Everything from sales skills to how to be a nursing assistant and things like that," said Joe Schmoke, Founder & CEO, Alternatives to College.