Krispy Kreme releases two new Reese’s Peanut Butter filled doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Peanut butter lovers, chocolate lovers and doughnut lovers are ALL going to love this! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces with new Reese’s peanut butter filled doughnuts.

The treats hit Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time beginning Monday, Aug. 5.

There are two options. The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut has MORE peanut butter with chocolate, and the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut has MORE chocolate with peanut butter.

M🍩re of what you l🍩ve. Coming 8/5. pic.twitter.com/Hni7IbAjbN — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 3, 2019

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

While the new doughnuts are offered by the dozen or individually, Krispy Kreme has also produced a limited-run of a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese’s two cup pack, enabling fans to purchase two Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers doughnuts, two Reese’s Chocolate Lovers doughnuts, or one of each.