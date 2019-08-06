Mucho Mucho Amor For Walter Mercado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Famed Puerto-Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado has been gracing us with his elaborate horoscope readings on TV for more than 30 years.

Now, in recognition of his 50th anniversary of his first show, the HistoryMiami museum will now give visitors a special personal look at Walter Mercado's costumes, mementos and objects that he has worn through out the decades. Including his 12 famous capes.

At the epicenter of his career, Mercado lived, worked and recorded many of his TV shows in Miami.

So it’s appropriate that Miami would be the home of his new exhibition.

The Mucho Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado exhibition will be open till August 25th for tickets head to HistoryMiami.org