BrightStar Gives Back To Students In Need

Posted 11:40 am, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, August 8, 2019

Every year, many broward families can't afford to provide their children the most basic school supplies.

BrightStar Credit Union one of the largest credit unions in south florida, is stepping in to help.

"We've partnered with the Broward Education Foundation as a drop off point for the school supply drive and we provide supplies to many Broward students throughout the school year. We're big advocates of education of course because they are shaping our future, and so we've been participating in this for a little over 12 years," said Dustin Jacobs, VP of Marketing at BrightStar.

The drive is a community effort between the foundation, the public and local businesses.

"We would love for anyone from the community to come to any of our BrightStar Credit Union   locations there are drop boxes in those locations," said Jacobs.

Donations will be accepted until next Friday, August 16th . If you want to make a difference, head to bscu.org

 

