Enjoy Traditional Argentinian Food at Jr. B in Hollywood

In June we were at Jr. B— an Argentine restaurant located in downtown Hollywood and sampled their brunch menu. This time around, we’re trying their signature parrilla.

"It's a different selection of meats, different cuts. It has chorizo, black sausage, chicken breast, and skirt steak served with different sides," said Dana Khmilevska, server.

And it’s also about the experience.

"If it's for two people, we serve it on a mini grill so customers can enjoy it warm," added Khmilevska.



For dessert, they serve homemade flan, caramel crepes, brownies, and cheesecake. Jr. B is located at 1948 Hollywood boulevard. For more information head to their Facebook page at Jr. B Hollywood.