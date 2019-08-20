THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Insert a Coin and Get a Car

Posted 12:01 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, August 20, 2019

Can buying a car really be as easy as putting a coin in a vending machine?

Carvana, a website that sells used cars online, is opening its 20th car vending machine just outside of Los Angeles.

"It’s really an amazing experience. People bring their friends and family. They’re capturing photos and videos of the whole thing," said Ryan Keeton, Co-founder, Carvana.

Ryan Keaton is a co-founder of Carvana, which lets you buy and sell used cars online.

"Because we have lower overhead and we are online, we’re able to offer cars at a lower price than the traditional way of buying," said Keeton.

The process can take as little as 10 minutes with delivery the next day.

This machine holds 30 cars ready for pickup!

It’s an impressive feat of engineering. Once retrieved, the car is placed in one of three delivery bays. When it’s safe, the doors open and the car can be driven off.

