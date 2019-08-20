Princesses Lifting Spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Princesses Against Cancer is bringing smiles to children fighting disease. Volunteers dress up as princesses and visit different hospitals in South Florida.

"Kids with cancer, kids with terminal illnesses. We just come to brighten their day for a couple minutes," said Sarah Hemmen, Princesses Against Cancer.

The charity was founded by Elizabeth Pino, who was a high schooler at the time.

"We both worked for a Princess Company. Elizabeth found out when she was hired to go visit a little girl in a hospital that the mother was charged for the visit. It made Elizabeth feel not so great inside. So she decided to start this nonprofit and she stayed in contact with the girl's family. That's the idea for Princesses Against Cancer, providing princesses for those who're going through really hard times," said Lili Mueller, Princesses Against Cancer.

Princesses Against Cancer raises money for various nonprofits which focus on cancer research, patient care, and other charities which focus on helping children.

"It has made me a better person. I love walking into a room and seeing their little faces light up as they all come rushing for a hug. It's one of the best feelings in the world and it's one of the most rewarding things in the world," said Mueller.

The non-profit organization also loves to attend events in Palm Beach County to spread the word about their mission. They can provide princesses free of charge for other charitable organizations or can appear at private events for a donation to their group.

If you want to make a difference and donate, visit princessesagainstcancer.com