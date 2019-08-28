A Bowling and Ice Skating Experience in Miami Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a fan of bowling and ice skating, we've got a place where you can do both!

Welcome to Basement Miami!

Located on the ground floor of the Miami Beach Edition is a cutting edge nightclub, lounge, bowling alley and ice skating rink, too.

"Basement really pays homage to iconic Studio 54. It's a legendary, unique destination in all of Miami Beach. What I think is really special about Basement is you can meet someone in a club and you can take them over to bowl and skate for a first date. It really allows a multidimensional, fun-packed night," said Cecile Raubenheimer, Dir. Culture/Entertainment, Miami Beach Edition.

"It's a really cool place to come and have fun with your friends. I think it's really cool that you can ice skate and bowl at the same time because you don't get to do that in Miami. When people think of Miami, they think about the beach. They don't think about this," said Kello Perkins, Basement-goer.

Basement is open everyday from 5pm to 2am. For more information, head to basementmiami.com