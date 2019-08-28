THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

A Seven-Year-Old Achieves A Dream Thanks To The Make-a-Wish Foundation

Posted 12:38 pm, August 28, 2019, by

Seven-year-old Nicole Seraphin Talleran getting the gold treatment and is treated like an Olympic gold medalist! Little Nicole got to make her dream of becoming a figure skater come true. Thanks to the Florida Panthers who teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“That makes me feel happy, very happy," said Seraphin Talleran , Make-A-Wish Kid.

Nicole got to perform several routines at the Panthers IceDen just weeks after taking to the ice for the first time. And after undergoing brain tumor surgery and chemotherapy.

“She’s happy, I'm happy. I’m happy for the accomplishment she made," said Caleb Seraphin, Nicole's Dad.

As a heart-warming story, this one gets a perfect 10!

