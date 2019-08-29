Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter Finish “Impact Week”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are months away from Thanksgiving but that did not stop the Miami Marlins from starting the season of giving a little early this week with a seven day event that they called “Impact Week.”

Players – current and former – along with front office staff members making stops across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties. They were there to feed kids, teach them, and inspire them.

Current players like Lewis Brinson, Jon Berti, and Isan Diaz teaching kids about the nine values of Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier.

Even Marlins CEO Derek Jeter helping to paint a mural of Jackie Robinson. Like Jackie, no doubt the Marlins left a lasting impact across South Florida during their monumental “impact week.”