Taco Bell announces 9 items to leave the menu in September

Taco Bell is shaking things up this fall.
The fast food company is making way for some new combos and an easy-to-navigate menu by saying goodbye to nine items on September 12:
- Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Chips and Salsa
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
While change can be hard, Taco Bell said the big move is meant to declutter the menu and make room for updated combo options.
The more the menu items, the more decision-making can stall at the cash register. The old menu seen here:
Will be replaced by the new Taco Bell menu:
For more information, see the Taco Bell blog.