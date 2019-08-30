The Evil Shape-Shifting Creature, Pennywise, is back to Haunt us in “IT Chapter Two”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the kids have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back to the town of Derry.

The Losers Club once again face their biggest fears and the memories of their past. The cast is new and filled with award-winning stars who play the grown-up versions of the characters from the original movie. And director Andy Muschietti says he actually got everyone he had envisioned.

"It was important to me to get the actors that with physical similarities, and that could re-create the same energy. It was actually the first week and for the first time I saw on set all the losers together, exercising that chemistry. They executed it, and it was great," said Andy, Director.

Melissa Marrero asked Andy, what it was like working with his sister Barbara on set.

"Horrible! No it's very good. I'm the director, she's the producer and there's a compliment there," said Andy.

As for Pennywise, Bill Skarsgard returns as the evil shape-shifting creature.

Marrero brought up how Andy and Barbara casted females for the role of the clown.

"Yeah, I was open to seeing everything. I wanted to be surprised. Even though I had my ideas and sketches, I didn't want to leave the surprise factor out in my decision," said Andy.

Catch Pennywise and the new cast on the big screen this weekend.