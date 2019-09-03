Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts: How to Help the Bahamas 

Let’s help our neighbors in the Bahamas during this difficult time.

List of items needed:

Water

Ice

Non-perishable goods

Can openers

Mosquito spray

Sunscreen

Hygiene kits

Disinfectants

Diapers

Baby formula

First aid items

Flashlight

Batteries

Cooking utensils

Small generators

Plywood

Shovels

Portable radios

Beds, cots

Locations to donate in are located in Miami-Dade County.

These four county government locations will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami.

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami.

Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami.

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral.

Other drop off locations:

Archer- Christ Episcopal Church, 3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL

Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL

Shelter Aviation 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL

For more information on how to donate head to www.MiamiDade.gov .