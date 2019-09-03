THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts: How to Help the Bahamas 

Posted 3:57 pm, September 3, 2019

Let’s help our neighbors in the Bahamas during this difficult time.

List of items needed:

  • Water
  • Ice
  • Non-perishable goods
  • Can openers
  • Mosquito spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Hygiene kits
  • Disinfectants
  • Diapers
  • Baby formula
  • First aid items
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • Cooking utensils
  • Small generators
  • Plywood
  • Shovels
  • Portable radios
  • Beds, cots

Locations to donate in are located in Miami-Dade County.

These four county government locations will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami.
  • Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami.
  • Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami.
  • Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral.

Other drop off locations:

  • Archer- Christ Episcopal Church, 3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL
  • Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL
  • Shelter Aviation 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL

For more information on how to donate head to www.MiamiDade.gov .

