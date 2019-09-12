THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Good Food and Good Spirits at this Ft. Lauderdale Restaurant

Posted 12:09 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, September 12, 2019

There’s a culinary gem in the heart of Downtown Fort lauderdale that will make you feel like you’re in the 60’s. Step back in time at Good Spirits Fifth and Fed, where they’re bringing old dishes back with a modern twist.

Right now Good Spirits Fith and Fed is offering a specially created three-course gourmet dinner for $35, offered until the end of this month!

We get in the kitchen with Chef Jonathan and experience the menu. Catch the the full feature on Inside South Florida, Saturday night at seven!

 

 

