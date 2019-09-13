Wolverine Joins Build-A-Bear Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hailing from the northern wilderness of Canada, the iconic Marvel Character Wolverine has been added to Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The Wolverine plush has his claws out and don’t worry these claws are much more softer than his traditional adamantium ones. He also has a built in costume that replicates Wolverine’s classic blue and yellow look from his early Marvel comics appearances with the X-Men. And on his left foot it has a signature paw print with wolverines face over the X-Men “X” insignia.

Wolverine is retailed at $35 and you can order him now at http://buildabear.com