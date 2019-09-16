THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Slip and Fall Accidents: Legal advice

Posted 11:01 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, September 16, 2019

Here’s some helpful advice in case you slip and fall at any business, courtesy of Mark Dickstein of the Dickstein Law Firm.

“Number one look around the aisle to see if there’s any cameras that would have captured this accident. Another thing that’s important, typically you have to fill out an incident report. When they give you the document to sign off on, take a picture with your cell phone. Finally, it’s very important to secure witnesses. I know this is difficult to do this, because in the heat of the incident you’re not really thinking about all of these things", said Mark Dickstein of The Dickstein Law Firm.

 

