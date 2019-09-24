Philips Hue is Making Lights Smart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philips Hue started the smart light revolution, with bulbs that can change to nearly any color. We got a sneak peek on what's new!

"So you have full control to dim any light, change the color temperature, change the color of the light. You control it with the app, control it with accessories, you can control it with your voice. We really wanted to design a bulb that looked just as good as it does on and off", said Mike Deschamps, Hue.

The bulbs use a sixth of the power of a regular incandescent, they get bright enough to actually be useful and can last up to 15 years. The new and improved Hue Go adds a fun splash of light anywhere. The battery lasts up to 18 hours and you can now control it with your phone over bluetooth. Make any existing light smart, with the new Hue smart plug and a smart button. They bring any fixture into the Hue ecosystem which means one app can control every light in your house.

