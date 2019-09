Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your cape on was inspired by the October 6th debut of Batwoman right here on the c-w. And Chris Rotella is our second “Get Your Cape On” local hero.

Chris is one of the forces behind Hope 4 Hope Town – a South Florida relief effort for the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. And we are all appreciative of Chris’ relief efforts with Hope 4 Hope Town.