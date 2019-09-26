THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Miami Marlins Deliver Hurricane Dorian Relief

Posted 12:04 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, September 26, 2019

The Miami Marlins and Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez gave a helping hand to special truck deliveries carrying Hurricane Dorian relief supplies. The delivery took place September 19th at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair grounds. In addition, the Marlins donated more than $12,000 to the American Red Cross for the cause and recently held a donation drive at Marlins park to help our neighbors in the Bahamas after Dorian’s devastation.

The Marlins also making news by recently re-signing Manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract extension. Mattingly is the longest-tenured manager in team history. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter made the announcement that he will keep his one-time Yankee teammate in the dugout at Marlins park.

 

 

