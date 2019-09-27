Arrow Season Finale Trailer Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The beginning of the end has arrived for Arrow. The show that kick started The CW Arrowverse comes to a close and it seems like they’re ending it with a bang. In the trailer we get glimpses of recurring characters such as Tommy, Thea, Katanna and so much more. Plus, we finally get a first look at Thalia Al Ghul (Ras’s Al Ghul’s daughter) and John Diggle J.R all grown up.

It also looks like arrow will be setting up the crisis on earth crossover event that is taking place later this year.

See Oliver sacrifice it all when the final season of Arrow premieres Tuesday night on October 15th on The CW South Florida

