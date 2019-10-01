Super Bowl and Dolphins History on Display in Downtown Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl season has officially kicked off in Miami with the grand opening of a new football exhibit at the History Miami Museum. Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will get you ready for a record 11th Super Bowl in Miami this coming February.

"There's no better place to host the Super Bowl than right here in Miami! There's a reason we have the record 11th Super Bowl here," said Nat Moore, Dolphins Legend.

"At the museum here going over the history of the Dolphins. A lot of people may not know the history of this team and organization, a winning history unlike today," said Mark Duper, Dolphins Legend.

