× Win Tickets to an Advanced Screening of ZOMBIELAND during Batwoman

The CW South Florida has your chance to win passes to the Miami advance screening of ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP taking place Tuesday, October 15, 2019!

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP, only in theaters October 18, 2019.

– ENTER TO WIN TICKETS BELOW –