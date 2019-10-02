Miami Heat Players Dress Up For Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miami Heat Media Day is in the books with the players dressing up like super heroes this year and they’ll need their new star player, Jimmy Butler, to put a cape on every night if they are going to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Butler inked a 140-million-dollar deal to sign with the heat, a team he admittedly used to hate. Butler is now in love with the Heat culture and the man in charge of that is Erik Spoelstra. Coach Spo is the winningest coach in Heat history, but this year will have a much different vibe as they will be without the retired Dwyane Wade this coming season.