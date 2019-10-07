How to Cope with Back to School Stress: Parents & Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adults, teens, children, everybody— experiences stress. Now that school is back, it can be even more stressful. According to former John Hopkins psychiatric research assistant and now impact coach, Kate Sandler, more than one out of five people are affected by stress, anxiety and depression.

"Statistically speaking they have to say that. It has to say somewhere around one out of five or one out of four and in reality one out of one is copping with stress, anxiety or depression. So we are all affected in one way or the other. it is important to remember that depression is a grouping of symptoms and stress and anxiety are a part of those symptoms," said Sandler.

Sandler gives parents and students tips on how to cope with back to school stress (for the tips, click on the video)!

