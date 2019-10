Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday night the entire CW South Florida team and Y100 partnered up to celebrate Batwoman at J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood!

Batwoman and Supergirl also joined in on the fun as fans took pics with them. We even handed out awesome Batwoman swag and Multiverse Corps Comics gave out Batwoman comics as well. The J. Wakefield even prepared a wonderful red brew in Batwoman’s honor.

And of course the fans were excited for the Batwoman premiere.