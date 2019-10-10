Miami Pro-Athletes Give Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat giving back in big ways. Members of the Dolphins spent part of their bye-week traveling to the Bahamas. More than a month after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian the people of the Bahamas still need help.

Former Fins players like Mark Duper, Nat Moore, Louis Oliver, Troy Drayton and company visited Nassau to deliver supplies, serve food and visit the children’s emergency hostel and a shelter. They also packed meals for victims impacted in Abaco.

Meanwhile, the Miami heat played their red, white and pink game – a scrimmage – which benefited the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health. Fans got an up close look at the new team in pink uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The heat will also host a “Dribble Drive Against Cancer” November 16th. For more information visit http://heathelpcure.org