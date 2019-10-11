Maleficent is back with a few new faces!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angelina Jolie is more wicked than ever as Maleficent 2 arrives five years later. In the sequel, Maleficent’s life takes an unexpected turn when Prince Phillip proposes to Aurora and she accepts. But Phillips mother, played by Michelle Pffeiffer, plans to use the wedding to divide humans and fairies forever. Along with Michelle, Chiwetel Ejiofor is another new face to the franchise.

Melissa Marrero asked Ejiofor if he had the freedom to have fun with his character, Conall, since it is the first time being presented in the film.

"There was a lot of room to kind of create the character because Conall is new to this universe. There were a lot of discussions beforehand and very collaborative as well just of how to create the look, the feel, and the tone of Conall so that we have an understanding of him as soon as he arrives in the story," said Ejiofor.

Maleficent 2 swings into theaters Friday, October 18th.

For the full interview don't miss Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.