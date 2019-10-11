The Florida Panthers are Upset About Their Slow Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new-look Florida Panthers, with new championship-caliber Coach Joel Quenneville, are off to a slow start to the new season. Expectations were high, but two early losses got under the skin of star and Captain Aleksander Barkov.

"We are not going to play well if we don't work hard enough, it starts from myself. By not being ready at the beginning of the game, I know its the beginning of the season, but you have to be ready right from the start," said Barkov.

"Its got to hurt a bit, its got to bother you, and you got to get excited about it. I did not like our response. We got going a little late in the game. Game was over and they kind of stopped playing a little bit there," said Quenneville.

Up next for the Panthers, a three-game road trip starting this weekend.