Get Your Cape On: Dr. Eudene Harry

October is national breast cancer awareness month. One in every eight women in the U.S will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In Honor of Batwoman airing Sundays at 8pm, Get Your Cape On highlights medical lifestyle expert, Dr. Eudene Harry. Eudene tells us about preventive care as well as signs for women to look for in detecting breast cancer.

"There have been some studies done on breast cancer and nutrition. It seems there a link to reduce recurrence of breast cancer based when you eat a plant based diet. By that I mean including fruits and vegetables, primarily vegetables that reduce saturated fats in your diet. That has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. All the things we know about healthy eating really applies to breast cancer as well", said Harry.

