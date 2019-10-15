Dominating Defense Boosts Canes’ Confidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Miami Hurricanes are playing with a whole new level of confidence that they hope to carry into this week’s game against Georgia Tech. The Canes are coming off an upset win over Virginia.

Head Coach Manny Diaz took charge of the defense, which held the Cavaliers out of the endzone.

“It’s a very happy locker room right now as you can imagine. Now, we maybe have a little bit of momentum that we can kick on for the rest of our season," said Diaz.

But who will be the starting quarterback after N’kosi Perry got the start for a hobbled Jarren Williams?

"I’ve always said that Jarren Williams is our guy. The question we have right now when we get back is how is Jarren? The second part of the question is what I mentioned a week ago, in how does Jarren respond to all of this," said Diaz.