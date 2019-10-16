Dolphins Legend Supportive of Winless Fins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite this sign from Dolphins fan that reads “Stop Tanking,” that tanking train remains right on track.

The Fins, coming-off a one-point loss, are (0-5) this season. The only other remaining winless team in the NFL is the Bengals who are (0-6) as they vie for the top overall pick in the draft. The tank train steams into Buffalo this week.

One Dolphins legend, Mark Clayton, recently said nothing will keep him from jumping off this train.

"All I know is that i'm behind the Dolphins no matter what they do. I'm giving them a chance. I'm behind the team one hundred percent," said Clayton.