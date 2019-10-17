Fort Lauderdale Staple, Cafe Martorano, is a Celebrity Favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Cafe Martorano, an authentic Italian-American eatery owned by celebrity cook Steve Martorano. Located along northeast 32nd street and north ocean blvd., the restaurant is a Fort Lauderdale staple.

"Basically Italian-American, food that I like to eat. You'll never find salmon or a roast rack of something, that's not what I do," said Martorano.

And clearly everyone, including celebs, want what Steve likes too!

Cafe Martorano has been open for almost 30 years. It's in a 2,700 square foot indoor space that features an open kitchen with movies, like "The Godfather", playing in the background.

Steve is always in the kitchen and even DJ's for his guests and celebs like Fat Joe.

"Fat Joe is my guy. He celebrated his birthday here and everybody was here. It was great because they feel at home. Why they stop here? We just just treat them like regular people and I think they dig that the most," said Martorano.

And while Steve's performing, he's cooking everything to order. Melissa Marrero joined Steve in the kitchen to make one of his favorite dishes, the linguini with clams.

Steve produces his entire menu and boasts about how nothing is ever frozen or precooked. To him, freshness is key.

Cafe Martorano is open seven days a week for dinner.For more information, head to cafemartorano.com