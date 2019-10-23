Miami Hurricanes Hit The Road!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Miami Hurricanes will be hitting the road for the next 2 games, at Pittsburgh and at Florida State.

It’s a rough part of the schedule for the (3-4) Canes who are coming-off a wild and demoralizing loss against Georgia Tech that featured mistakes in all phases.

“Obviously very disappointed in the result today. Certainly had more than enough chances to win this football games. Some mistakes early on gave them (Georgia Tech) hope, gave them life. And to their credit, they did a good job possessing the football in the second half, wearing us down. We will stay unified in our locker room, we will stay together, go to Pittsburgh next week and go compete the way that Miami Hurricanes compete," said Manny Diaz, Canes head coach.