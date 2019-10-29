The First Guitar-Shaped Hotel is Finally Open!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was opening night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino last Thursday and everyone from locals to celebrities, made an appearance. The $1.5 billion renovation project took three years to finish. It includes the opening of two new hotels, the iconic 450-foot Guitar Hotel with 638 luxury guest rooms and suites, and the seven-story Oasis Tower with 168 rooms.

"To have the major construction behind us is very exciting, and at the same time what we're hearing very quickly is that this is an iconic destination. For the last week or so people have been coming in to see the building and now thats its complete, the feedback from our guest has been absolutely tremendous", said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

The expansion also includes a 32,000 square foot Rock Spa and Salon Oasis, featuring 21 luxury treatment rooms. The all new Hard Rock Live is an entertainment venue that seats 6,500 guests. When it comes to food and drink, The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood now has a total of 19 restaurants and 20 bars. Outside of the new hotel is a stunning 13 and a half acre pool lagoon, giving guests a true beach-style experience.

"I think the iconic size of this building almost 500 feet and the amazing amenities, will certainly be part of South Florida's amazing skyline", said Allen.