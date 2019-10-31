Food Truck of Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is Kinetic Training’s mobile fitness trailer – kind of like a food truck for your workouts. Dan Palacios of Weston came up with the new concept.

"We’re working on creating pop-up workouts with all the different kind of equipment we use in kinetic training…. All in one place", said Palacios, Owner and Founder of Kinetic Training.

Dan says this is the future of fitness. He displayed the fitness trailer during FIBO, the world’s largest fitness festival recently held on Miami Beach.

