Latinos Take Over Silver Screen For Terminator: Dark Fate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

27 years after the events of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton, returns to the Terminator series.

Terminator: Dark Fate takes place in Mexico City where it centers around Dani Ramos who is played by Natalia Reyes. Her character is being hunted by Terminator called Rev-9, played by Gabriel Luna.

Miriam Tapia asked Reyes how she felt about the Latino Power involved in this movie and about her being in the forefront of it all.

"It's really exciting! I feel honored and I feel also responsible, you know. I think this is a huge responsibility for me but I think it is also very meaningful for the latino community, you know it's just great that we finally get to be the heroes," said Reyes.

To see what Reyes had to say about the iconic cast in Terminator: Dark Fate, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.