Goals for Charity! Panthers Star Aleksander Barkov Scores for Local Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Florida Panthers Captain, Aleksander Barkov is scoring goals for charity. It took him a while to get that first goal of the 2019-20 season, but he finally lit the lamp on October 30th!

For every goal scored this season Barkov will be donating $1,600 to the Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. 1,600 dollars because his jersey number is 16. Barkov is also donating a suite at each panthers home game for hospital patients.

"Finally I did something, I'll do whatever I can, and I happen to score a goal..so I'm happy", said Barkov