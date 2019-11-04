Sky House Miami Soars Over Brickell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known as Taj Miami (in reference to the Taj Mahal), this Sky House penthouse is a glass-enclosed mansion with Moroccan details. This spectacular glass penthouse in the sky is at the top of the Palace Condo in the heart of Brickell, Miami.

Miriam Tapia gets a VIP tour as Craig Evans, Assistant Director of Allied Global Marketing, shares the extraordinary details of this spectacular condo! Sky House Miami is being listed at $3.4 million.

If you want more information you can head on over to skyhousemiami.com