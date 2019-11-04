THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH, LISTEN & WIN in honor of Seinfeld’s 30th Anniversary – Feast of Seinfeld

Posted 12:41 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, November 4, 2019

We’re celebrating Seinfeld’s 30th Anniversary with a “Dinner About Nothing.” You can enjoy dinner from your favorite Seinfeld episodes at Andy’s Live Fire Grill & Bar in Fort Lauderdale.

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9

Here’s how:

WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 11/4 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on  Big 105.9
Listen between 6am-10am with the Keyword TO WIN. Listen for your cue to call and be the first called with the correct keyword.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

5 qualifying winners will receive:

  • Dinner for two (2) at Andy’s Live Fire Grill & Bar on November 14th 6pm – 10pm. All winners will be automatically entered to win grand prize. (ARV $130)

1 qualifying grand prize winner will receive:

  • Two (2) tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theater in New York on December 13th, 2019, Round trip airfare courtesy of Spirit Airlines & Hotel accommodations at the Conrad New York Downtown. (ARV $2,300)

(Prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

