FIU Prepares to Take on FAU at the Shula Bowl!

Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University will be clashing in the Shula Bowl this Saturday, and you can watch the game right here on The CW South Florida.

It all gets started with our pre-game show kicking-off at 5:30pm from FAU stadium in Boca Raton.

FIU head coach Butch Davis says getting a win in this rivalry comes down to one thing.

"Execution is a big thing for us. We've won four of the last five games and we got off to a terrible start, we shot ourselves in the foot an awful lot. Penalties, busted fronts and coverages, breakdowns and stuff on the offense," said Davis.

"You know I think there's a lot of motivation to do well this week but I think for our focus is one game at a time. We are not looking ahead, we are not looking behind. Its just focusing on FAU and that's all we got to do this week," said James Morgan, FIU quarterback.