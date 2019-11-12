Charity Fairy Tale Ball Helps Fund Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Expansion!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is getting a big fundraising boost from the Fairy Tale Ball November 16th. The event will help fund the expansion of the hospital which will be doubling in size.

“This is a very important expansion. It’s actually the largest single expansion in the history of the memorial health care system to an existing building. We are currently four floors and like I said we are not just doubling in size but the money thats being raised is going to really advance technology,” said Sharon Truske, Director of Major Gifts at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The Diamond Angels, a volunteer group, has hosted this event for 16 years. But this year’s Fairy Tale Ball at the Diplomat is more critical than ever, as the Fairy Tale Ball will help fund that $170 million expansion.

For more info go to diamondangels.org