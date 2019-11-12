FAU Flattens FIU in Shula Bowl, 37-7

The FAU Owls are once again taking home the Shula Bowl trophy after winning the latest Sunshine State showdown against FIU.
The Owls soared to an easy 37-7 victory, staying undefeated, now 3-0 in the Shula Bowl under Coach Lane Kiffin.
"The second half was huge. Rivalry game. So, I'm proud of our players and happy for our fans. The guys made a lot of significant plays in the game. There's a lot of yards out there but I think the story is really the defense," said Kiffin.
Following this blowout loss, the FIU Panthers have a bye week before playing the University of Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park November 23rd.