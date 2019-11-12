FAU Flattens FIU in Shula Bowl, 37-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FAU Owls are once again taking home the Shula Bowl trophy after winning the latest Sunshine State showdown against FIU.

The Owls soared to an easy 37-7 victory, staying undefeated, now 3-0 in the Shula Bowl under Coach Lane Kiffin.

"The second half was huge. Rivalry game. So, I'm proud of our players and happy for our fans. The guys made a lot of significant plays in the game. There's a lot of yards out there but I think the story is really the defense," said Kiffin.

Following this blowout loss, the FIU Panthers have a bye week before playing the University of Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park November 23rd.