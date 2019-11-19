Collector, Jorge Perez, Announces New Art Space in Allapattah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to El Espacio 23, the latest project of billionaire real estate developer Jorge Perez. Named for its location on northwest 23rd street in industrial Allapattah, the private museum is designed to showcase Perez’s contemporary art collection in a 28,000 square foot former warehouse.

"We looked at the space and the art. We thought that it would become a great exhibition place that we can share with the community. It developed into this, which is three artist residencies where they can live and work in for extended periods. And a place where we are going to get curators from around the world," said Perez.