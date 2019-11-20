Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, celebrates 93rd birthday

CHICAGO (KDVR) — The Original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook, is celebrating another birthday this year. Cook is celebrating her 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her iconic image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend.

The friend submitted the drawing to Gerber’s call for baby food advertisements, and in 1931, Cook’s face became a trademark.

According to Gerber’s website, Cook’s identity was kept a secret for 40 years. Then in 1978, the face behind the baby was revealed.

“Mrs. Cook’s sparkling eyes and adorable, curious baby face still personify the Gerber brand, representing Gerber’s commitment to happy, healthy babies all over the world,” Gerber said on its website.

Cook worked as an English teach for most of her life.