The Verdict Is in for Our Super Teacher: Frito Cherenfant

Posted 11:16 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, November 21, 2019

Welcome to William Dandy Law. It’s the Pre-Law program at William Dandy Middle School, run by Mr. Frito Cherenfant our Super Teacher of the week. Mr. C., as his students call him, has been running this magnet program for three years.

“We utilize this courtroom, it’s not just a prop. We run through the whole trial as if it was a real trial. Once I learned that I was nominated and got Super Teacher Award, my heart jumped out of my chest. You do this and don't realize that anyone's watching," said Cherenfant.

"I think he deserves it a lot. He is really patient with us and really kind. He's a lot of kid's favorite teacher here," said Ayanna Clarke, 8th grade student at William Dandy Middle School.

Congratulations to Mr. C. our Super Teacher of the week!

 

 

