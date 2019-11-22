This Florida Airport Takes Travelers to Another Galaxy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an airport far far away, passengers at Orlando International Airport will get the chance to walk into a very unique "Star Wars: Galaxy Edge."

As travelers arrive and prepare to board shuttles for the airport’s Main Terminal, They will see life-size droids and storm troopers posted in the airport walkways. These installations are just a tease on what the new 14-acre "Star Wars: Galaxy Edge" has to offer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Passengers didn’t waste a second to capture those Instagram worthy moments. Click on video to see what travelers had to say about this one of a kind installation!

If you find yourself at Orlando International Airport, be sure to take a step into the dark side of the galaxy before venturing into "Star Wars: Galaxy Edge" and in a few weeks The CW South Florida team will be in the groundbreaking new attraction, "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance"which opens December 5th!