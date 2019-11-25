A veteran’s dying wish: A new home for his beloved shepherd, Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - Staff members at KC Pet Project are working overtime to find a new home for a very special 5-year-old brindle shepherd named Lady.

“She’s so sweet, very photogenic, very beautiful,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.

Lady has been a trusted companion to a local veteran for the last five years.

“He adopted her right after his wife passed away,” Fugate told WDAF. “And he needed a friend, and Lady has been a friend to him for the past five years.”

But now Lady needs a new friend.

Sadly, her owner is suffering from a terminal illness and has checked into a local hospice care facility. But one of the last things he did, before checking into hospice, was to drop Lady off at KC Pet Project.

“This story just really hit home with all of us,” Fugate said. “This is our mission, to help take care of pets like Lady and be able to, hopefully, deliver the news to him in time that his dog will be taken care of for the rest of her life.”

You can view Lady’s profile on the KC Pet Project website by clicking here.

Lady is at KC Pet Project’s main shelter on 4400 Raytown Road. If you’re interested in adopting her, the shelter’s hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.