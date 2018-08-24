Black-ish Is Coming This Fall

Are you ready to sit back, relax, and laugh your night away? An all new family is joining our weeknight line-up.

For the first time, black-ish is on TV 5 nights a week! 5 chances to hang out with the family.

Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids, and a colonial home in the ‘burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family? With a little help from his dad (Laurence Fishburne), Dre sets out to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing the future.

black-ish stars Anthony Anderson as Dre, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Miles Brown as Jack, Marsai Martin as Diane, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, and Laurence Fishburne as Pops.