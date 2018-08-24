Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Ravens Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow night in their third preseason game. Here’s what you should look for:

We know Ryan Tannehill is locked in as the starting qb, and it was good to see him play well last weekend. He moved the team down the field with ease and finished 14 of 17 for 100 yards. The much bigger question is who will be his backup? Will it be Brock Osweiler who was pretty good against Carolina in the 2nd preseason game, going 10 of 13 for 68 yards, but struggled in game one against Tampa Bay. Or will it be David Fales, who led the Fins offense to a touchdown in the game against Tampa but regressed against Carolina, going 1 of 6 for 6 yards and an interception.

Now in game three, Tannehill and the first team offense will play a lot, so neither of these guys will be in the game for very long. But who will make more of his limited chance to shine?

On defense, the Dolphins first string was not very good last week. In the game against Carolina the Dolphins D gave up a 71-yard touchdown run to Christian McCaffrey. And McCaffrey made it look easy, running right up the middle of the Fins defense. In total, the Dolphins gave up 226 rushing yards in the loss. That is clearly something they’re going to have to clean up this week.

Big game, at least as far as preseason goes. Will you be watching? Does anybody watch preseason football? That’s the question we hit the streets to ask you.